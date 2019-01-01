Sour Diesel Full Spectrum Hash Oil 1g
by AerizWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our most versatile concentrate full spectrum hash oil (or FSHO) is most often consumed orally, but can also be dabbed, allowing you to enjoy this single product in a wide range of situations.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.