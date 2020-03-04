Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Sundae Driver (FPOG x Grape Pie) has taken the cannabis community by storm. Our cut is from the same plant that won the Cannabis Cup in 2014, and it is a true beauty. Sundae Driver is famed for its chocolatey, fruity flavor and its gorgeous olive and purple buds.
on March 4th, 2020
The best kb I have ever smoked!
Bred by Cannarado and sent out to the Jungle Boyz, Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. profile. Buds are light green in color with purple accents and come drenched in trichomes. This strain offers a mellow and calming high, just like its flavor. For a tasty joint in the sun, give Sundae Driver a try.