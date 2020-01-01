wjpurcell
on January 1st, 2020
Holy cow, just tried this on New Year's Eve and was high off my ass. This is some STRONG stuff
A cross of Triangle Kush and Fire OG, TriFi OG is a potent Indica-dominant hybrid. Aeriz TriFi OG is distinguished by an earthy aroma and a vivid forest green color. This strain is perfect for winding down after a long day.
on November 14th, 2019
Man I don't know what rating should be on this one ! My body was soooo heavy and I vomited 2xs cause the room was spinning so badly! I fell asleep on top of covers and never remembered doing that and was out all p.m. till alarm in a.m. I'm scared to try it again.
on October 1st, 2019
imma be real w u This shit hits straight to the dome