Tri-Fi OG

by Aeriz

4.03
Aeriz Cannabis Flower Tri-Fi OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A cross of Triangle Kush and Fire OG, TriFi OG is a potent Indica-dominant hybrid. Aeriz TriFi OG is distinguished by an earthy aroma and a vivid forest green color. This strain is perfect for winding down after a long day.

3 customer reviews

4.03

wjpurcell

Holy cow, just tried this on New Year's Eve and was high off my ass. This is some STRONG stuff

Greenday17

Man I don't know what rating should be on this one ! My body was soooo heavy and I vomited 2xs cause the room was spinning so badly! I fell asleep on top of covers and never remembered doing that and was out all p.m. till alarm in a.m. I'm scared to try it again.

backwoodsboy64

imma be real w u This shit hits straight to the dome

About this brand

aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.