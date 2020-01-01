 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tropicana Cookies

by Aeriz

Aeriz Cannabis Flower Tropicana Cookies

If you need your medicine to keep you moving and motivated throughout the day, Tropicana Cookies may be your new favorite strain. This striking, sativa-dominant powerhouse has a light, textured flavor defined by citrus, sour, and fruity notes. Also effective at tempering nausea and anxiety, Tropicana Cookies is always a great choice.

About this strain

Tropicana Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. Expect purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs. 

About this brand

aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.