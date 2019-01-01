Tropicana Cookies Top Tier
About this product
Tropicana Cookies Top Tier by Aeriz
About this strain
Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses Forum GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. Expect purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
About this brand
Aeriz
aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.