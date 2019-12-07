 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Watermelon Gelato Top Tier

by Aeriz

Aeriz Cannabis Flower Watermelon Gelato Top Tier

Our aeroponic flower is unmatched in purity and consistency, ensuring the highest quality experience throughout our line of products.

JohnnyGotem

I bought this flower as small buds they were not well trimmed but were frosted with keif the taste is pungent with hints of pine the high is great feel motivated to do nothing but relax i got this at H4L in mesa az

About this brand

aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.