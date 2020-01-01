Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Wedding Cake (GSC x Cherry Pie) is a delectably fruity strain with a stunning look. Dense and frosty with short orange hairs, Wedding Cake looks as nice as it feels. The strains effects - both cerebral and sedating - can come on strong and may be most suited to experienced users.
According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.