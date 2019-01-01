About this product
Wedding Cake (GSC x Cherry Pie) is a delectably fruity strain with a stunning look. Dense and frosty with short orange hairs, Wedding Cake looks as nice as it feels. The strains effects - both cerebral and sedating - can come on strong and may be most suited to experienced users.
Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.