  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Wifi OG #43
Indica

Wifi OG #43

by Aeriz

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Wifi 43

Wifi 43
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

White Fire 43 is a select phenotype of White Fire OG grown by TLC Collective in Los Angeles, CA. Number 43 was the standout phenotype in a lot of over 500 White Fire OG seeds, originally bred by OG Raskal. The strong medicinal and pain-fighting effects are ushered in with a pungent earthy aroma that is amplified by flavors of lemons and sour citrus. White Fire 43 is great before bedtime, helping you relax, decompress, and find sleep.

About this brand

Aeriz Logo
aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.