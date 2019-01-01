Founded in Northern California's Emerald Triangle region, Aficionado has been custom tailoring highly exclusive designer cannabis for a small group of private clients ​for over 20 years. ​By uniting legendary heirloom genetics and visionary artisanship, Aficionado exemplifies the Emerald Triangle tradition of crafting boutique cannabis that must be, at once, exceptionally bold and refined. Strictly produced in limited numbers and characterized by unparalleled quality- our exclusive varieties are reserved only for the most serious connoisseurs.