Hybrid
Jerusalem Express
by Agri-MedWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Agri-Med
About this strain
Jerusalem Express
Seach Medical Cannabis Group created Jerusalem Express by crossing a Mexican landrace strain with their own Havarra Wedding. With dense buds covered in thick trichomes, this sativa-dominant hybrid smells of incense and coffee with floral undertones. Jerusalem Express is great for anyone seeking an uplifted mood, as well as a treatment for nausea.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.