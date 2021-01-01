 Loading…

Hybrid

Jerusalem Express

by Agri-Med

Agri-Med Cannabis Flower Jerusalem Express

Jerusalem Express

Jerusalem Express

Seach Medical Cannabis Group created Jerusalem Express by crossing a Mexican landrace strain with their own Havarra Wedding. With dense buds covered in thick trichomes, this sativa-dominant hybrid smells of incense and coffee with floral undertones. Jerusalem Express is great for anyone seeking an uplifted mood, as well as a treatment for nausea.

