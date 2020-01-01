Bred by Mandala Seeds, Mandala #1 is a hybrid strain with genetic roots in South Africa, New Zealand, and Northern India. Dreamy euphoria illuminates the mind, waking creativity and happiness with a sweet fragrance of apples, raspberry, and mint. Mandala #1 may hit like a sativa, but to the delight of commercial growers, it grows like an indica with a short flowering cycle of just 55 to 60 days