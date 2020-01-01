 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Samoas
Hybrid

Samoas

by Agri-Med

Write a review
Agri-Med Cannabis Flower Samoas

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Samoas

Samoas

A cross between Forum Cut GSC and Face Off OG Bx1, Samoas—like the trademarked cookie—is here to level up the beloved GSC strain. Another strain from Archive Seed Back, this strain brings potency and flavor with big yields, and consumers and growers alike can expect an extra skunky Kush funk alongside the smooth delicious cookie terpenes we have grown to love. 

About this brand

Agri-Med Logo