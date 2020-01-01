Safer® Brand Insect Killing Soap With Seaweed Extract RTU 32oz
by Safer Brand
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Agriair 1000-3 HO air purifier uses Ionic Oxidation (IO) technology to generate friendly oxidizer plasma which seeks and destroys odors at their source and bio-contaminants in indoor commercial cultivation facilities. Our energy efficient purifier produces and distributes oxidizer plasma naturally generated from humidity and oxygen in the surrounding area. The 1000-3 HO is sized to sanitize environments 3,000-12,000 cubic feet of flowering, drying and packaging rooms, without the use of chemicals or ozone. It’s portable, easy to install, scalable and ready to plug-in and go.
Be the first to review this product.