  5. Black Cherry
Indica

Black Cherry

by Agricor Laboratories

About this product

About this strain

Black Cherry OG

Black Cherry OG

Black Cherry OG is an indica strain bred by Grand Daddy Purple that combines Ken’s OG with an unknown Granddaddy Purple hybrid. Dense buds take on an intense purple hue at the end of Black Cherry OG’s maturation and develop a sweet aroma like fruity tea. Relaxing full-body effects take over, ridding you of pain and insomnia while lifting the mood.

About this brand

Agricor Laboratories is a State-certified marijuana testing laboratory based in Denver, Colorado. Our mission is to provide the most accurate, transparent, and consistent laboratory services for Colorado marijuana cultivators and infused product manufacturers. Our number one priority is our customers. We are a close-knit group who have all worked together in the past and understand the importance to customer service. When you call Agricor Laboratories, you will not receive an automated response. Instead, we believe it’s important that you get to speak directly with one of our representatives. Our customer service can be described with one word: Collaboration. Our customers are our partners and we take the time to personally consult with them concerning their results and collaborate with them on new objectives. We pride ourselves on accurate and timely results. Our personal attention to customer service shines even after you’ve received your analysis report. We invite you to see what it’s like to be a part of the Agricor family.