  Tangie Cartridge 1g
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

Agrijuana provides industry advantages through the use of developed management practices, established brands, and proprietary energy efficient technology. Additionally our team is comprised of financiers, leaders in the construction industry, marijuana grow techs, and branding professionals. We work with an exclusive client list, in an effort to support our members in becoming industry leaders within their territories, and in accordance with the local laws.