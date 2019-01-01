 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Airo Pro

About this product

AiroPro naturally-flavored oils are high-potency, pure distillate oils. Adopted from time-tested botanical oil extraction methods used by other industries, such as cooking oils, distillate oils are the closest thing to an essential oil of cannabis, which provides optimum purity. This purity allows for crafting a unique aroma, flavor and experience profile into each cartridge. The process is enhanced by the use of naturally-derived non-cannabis terpenes, blended to mimic the molecular structure of specific strains combined with discreet natural flavors. These distillate oils are available in the following profiles:

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.

 

About this brand

