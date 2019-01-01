About this product

AiroPro naturally-flavored oils are high-potency, pure distillate oils. Adopted from time-tested botanical oil extraction methods used by other industries, such as cooking oils, distillate oils are the closest thing to an essential oil of cannabis, which provides optimum purity. This purity allows for crafting a unique aroma, flavor and experience profile into each cartridge. The process is enhanced by the use of naturally-derived non-cannabis terpenes, blended to mimic the molecular structure of specific strains combined with discreet natural flavors. These distillate oils are available in the following profiles: