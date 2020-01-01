 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Airo Vapor

Write a review
Airo Vapor Concentrates Cartridges Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge .5g - Airo Pro

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Mamba

Black Mamba

Black Mamba is named after the deadly African snake (or perhaps the vengeful bride from the movie Kill Bill), so it’s no surprise that this strain is known for being strong (it might just knock less experienced users into nap time). The genetics of this strain are unknown, but its characteristics seem to support the theory that it is a descendent of Granddaddy Purple and maybe Black Domina. These plants produce dark green to purple leaves, but it’s the flowers that appear after about 8 weeks that really give a hint to its supposed heritage. Dark green and dense, these hard nugs have a strong perfumey aroma and a distinctly sweet grape taste that is reminiscent of GDP. Many users report an upbeat feeling that mellows into a state of deep relaxation. Touted for its long-lasting effects, this Black Mamba is one to curl up with, not run away from.

About this brand

Airo Vapor Logo
REVOLUTIONARY VAPORIZER TECHNOLOGY MEETS THE FINEST CANNABIS OILS IndigoPro’s Advanced Vapor System provides a smooth, easy draw that vibrates discretely to let you know it’s working. This innovative ceramic atomizer cartridge technology features the purest cannabis nectar, CO2-extracted from The Farm’s craft cannabis in Boulder, Colorado. IndigoPro’s Features & Benefits: Magnetic, leak-resistant ceramic cartridges, pop on & off for ease of use Draw indicator discreetly vibrates when activated Durable exterior casing, virtually unbreakable under normal use Clean vapor with no burnt taste Choose from a variety of flavored artisanal oils Long-lasting battery, vapes while charging Includes compact carrying/storage case