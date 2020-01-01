 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Blue Dream Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Airo Vapor

Blue Dream Distillate Cartridge 0.5g by Airo Vapor

About this strain

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

REVOLUTIONARY VAPORIZER TECHNOLOGY MEETS THE FINEST CANNABIS OILS IndigoPro’s Advanced Vapor System provides a smooth, easy draw that vibrates discretely to let you know it’s working. This innovative ceramic atomizer cartridge technology features the purest cannabis nectar, CO2-extracted from The Farm’s craft cannabis in Boulder, Colorado. IndigoPro’s Features & Benefits: Magnetic, leak-resistant ceramic cartridges, pop on & off for ease of use Draw indicator discreetly vibrates when activated Durable exterior casing, virtually unbreakable under normal use Clean vapor with no burnt taste Choose from a variety of flavored artisanal oils Long-lasting battery, vapes while charging Includes compact carrying/storage case