Bubba Kush Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Airo Vapor

About this product

About this strain

Bubba Kush

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

About this brand

Airo Vapor Logo
REVOLUTIONARY VAPORIZER TECHNOLOGY MEETS THE FINEST CANNABIS OILS IndigoPro’s Advanced Vapor System provides a smooth, easy draw that vibrates discretely to let you know it’s working. This innovative ceramic atomizer cartridge technology features the purest cannabis nectar, CO2-extracted from The Farm’s craft cannabis in Boulder, Colorado. IndigoPro’s Features & Benefits: Magnetic, leak-resistant ceramic cartridges, pop on & off for ease of use Draw indicator discreetly vibrates when activated Durable exterior casing, virtually unbreakable under normal use Clean vapor with no burnt taste Choose from a variety of flavored artisanal oils Long-lasting battery, vapes while charging Includes compact carrying/storage case