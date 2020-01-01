Do Secret Do Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Do Secret Do Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g by Airo Vapor
About this strain
Do-Over OG
Do-Over OG is an indica-dominant strain that combines OG Kush, Hindu Kush, Skywalker OG, and Wellness OG into one powerful hybrid. Bred in Los Angeles, Do-Over OG is appreciated for its potent euphoric effects and creative influence. The mind-expanding effects are brought on by a sweet blend of sweet, earthy flavors that intertwine with the sharp pine notes indicative of its OG Kush heritage. Do-Over OG is specially cultivated by Neighborhood Farms to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Do-Over event series in Los Angeles and beyond.