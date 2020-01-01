 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

GSC Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Airo Vapor

GSC

Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Humulene

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

REVOLUTIONARY VAPORIZER TECHNOLOGY MEETS THE FINEST CANNABIS OILS IndigoPro’s Advanced Vapor System provides a smooth, easy draw that vibrates discretely to let you know it’s working. This innovative ceramic atomizer cartridge technology features the purest cannabis nectar, CO2-extracted from The Farm’s craft cannabis in Boulder, Colorado. IndigoPro’s Features & Benefits: Magnetic, leak-resistant ceramic cartridges, pop on & off for ease of use Draw indicator discreetly vibrates when activated Durable exterior casing, virtually unbreakable under normal use Clean vapor with no burnt taste Choose from a variety of flavored artisanal oils Long-lasting battery, vapes while charging Includes compact carrying/storage case