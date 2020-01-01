Wildberry Travelers Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
AiroPod Strain Series 1g Cartridge • Strain Series • Sativa • Lemon Cake • Pure Distillate Oil • Full Terpene Profile • High Potency The AiroPod cartridge is more than a stylish magnet, it’s the first vessel of its kind. The secured mouthpiece and filling septum minimize the possibility of leakage, something which has been a common issue among older model vaporizers. Considering that risk of accidental exposure, to children or pets for example, the AiroPod cartridge was built for safety as well as durability. Free from a traditional wick and coil setup, AiroPod cartridges adopted ceramic reactor technology to serve as the heating element. Unmatched thermal precision ensures concentrates are always vaporized at the proper temperature. This preserves the flavor of concentrates and prevents them from burning. The silver-plated magnetic base makes exchanging cartridges a snap, while ensuring a solid connection every time.
Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Pound Cake and Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is a cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to Heavyweight. With a 9-10 week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.