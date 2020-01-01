Quiver Killer Kush Airo CO2 Series 1g
About this product
Quiver Killer Kush Airo CO2 Series 1g by Airo Vapor
About this strain
Quiver Killer Kush
Bred by Washington State’s Hesperides Genetics, Quiver Killer Kush crosses a (White Fire OG x Alien Kush) mother with an (OG Kush x Chemdog x Triangle Kush) father. This sweet, funky classic has a strong fuel flavor. Quiver Killer Kush is a must if you love OGs and want to try all of your favorites in one potent rip.