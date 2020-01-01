Silver Haze Live Flower Series Cartridge 1g
Silver Haze Live Flower Series Cartridge 1g by Airo Vapor
Silver Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Silver Haze delivers the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds.