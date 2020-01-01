 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Strawberry Banana Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Airo Vapor

About this product

Strawberry Banana Distillate Cartridge .5g by Airo Pro.

About this strain

Strawberry Banana

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

About this brand

REVOLUTIONARY VAPORIZER TECHNOLOGY MEETS THE FINEST CANNABIS OILS IndigoPro’s Advanced Vapor System provides a smooth, easy draw that vibrates discretely to let you know it’s working. This innovative ceramic atomizer cartridge technology features the purest cannabis nectar, CO2-extracted from The Farm’s craft cannabis in Boulder, Colorado. IndigoPro’s Features & Benefits: Magnetic, leak-resistant ceramic cartridges, pop on & off for ease of use Draw indicator discreetly vibrates when activated Durable exterior casing, virtually unbreakable under normal use Clean vapor with no burnt taste Choose from a variety of flavored artisanal oils Long-lasting battery, vapes while charging Includes compact carrying/storage case