Sugar Plum Cartridge
About this product
Sugar Plum Cartridge by Airo Vapor
About this strain
Sugar Plum
Sugar Plum from Stoney Girl Gardens is an award-winning sativa bred by crossing Berkeley Blues and Hawaiian Haze Plum. With a tropical and earthy flavor, Sugar Plum produces hard-hitting and long-lasting cerebral effects. This strain is a good beginner grow, with a recommended flowering period of 35 days for indoor gardens.