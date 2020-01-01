Carnival by Ministry of Cannabis is a sativa-dominant strain designed to translate the eccentric, colorful vibe of Carnival from the streets of Brazil into the mind of the consumer. This cerebral strain gets its powerful mental effects from its select Haze mother and its unknown sativa-hybrid father. The scents of citrus and lemon candy explode off the lanky spears created by this plant. Know to thrive both indoors and outdoors, Carnival has a snappy flowering time of only nine weeks. This strain’s upbeat euphoria and general mood alteration makes it a great social strain to share among friends.