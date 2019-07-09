About this product

This portable vaporizer keychain will be the perfect companion for an on-the-go vaping experience. This product is not intended for use of eLiquid (eJuice). Specifications: - For use of concentrates only - 350 mAh chargeable battery - 510 thread - Weighs 1.6 oz - Measurements: 4.5" L, .5" W - 3 changeable voltage settings - Easy to Use Settings - Sturdy Metal Body - Materials: Steel, dual quartz coil atomizer, glass How To Use: - Turn the unit on/off by clicking the button located at the top of the vaporizer (opposite end of the mouthpiece) 5 times. - Change the voltage with 3 clicks of the same button. The Red light indicates the highest voltage (4.0v), blue indicates medium voltage (3.2v) and the white indicates the lowest voltage (2.4v). - The AirVape OM comes with dual quartz coil atomizer that you may use to vaporize concentrates. - Press and hold the same button located at the opposite end of the mouthpiece to active the device and inhale. What's included in the kit: - AirVape OM - Dual quartz coil atomizer with glass mouthpiece - 2 additional changeable cover caps for universal pre-filled cartridges - Loading Tool - Charger - User Manual - Limited Lifetime Warranty (Easily Registered at AirVapeUSA.com)