naynay1190
on July 9th, 2019
This pen is very portable, easy to use and key chain function. Amazing unit and very affordable.
This portable vaporizer keychain will be the perfect companion for an on-the-go vaping experience. This product is not intended for use of eLiquid (eJuice). Specifications: - For use of concentrates only - 350 mAh chargeable battery - 510 thread - Weighs 1.6 oz - Measurements: 4.5" L, .5" W - 3 changeable voltage settings - Easy to Use Settings - Sturdy Metal Body - Materials: Steel, dual quartz coil atomizer, glass How To Use: - Turn the unit on/off by clicking the button located at the top of the vaporizer (opposite end of the mouthpiece) 5 times. - Change the voltage with 3 clicks of the same button. The Red light indicates the highest voltage (4.0v), blue indicates medium voltage (3.2v) and the white indicates the lowest voltage (2.4v). - The AirVape OM comes with dual quartz coil atomizer that you may use to vaporize concentrates. - Press and hold the same button located at the opposite end of the mouthpiece to active the device and inhale. What's included in the kit: - AirVape OM - Dual quartz coil atomizer with glass mouthpiece - 2 additional changeable cover caps for universal pre-filled cartridges - Loading Tool - Charger - User Manual - Limited Lifetime Warranty (Easily Registered at AirVapeUSA.com)
on July 9th, 2019
on July 5th, 2019
great pen!!!
on June 27th, 2019
the best pen around. kudos!