by AirVape

4.915
$179.00MSRP

About this product

The AirVape X is equipped with state-of-the-art super-fast heating technology and its quality is backed up by lifetime warranty. The X Shell is a one-of-a-kind accessory that makes the X smell-proof and water-resistant, and it only adds to its discreteness, without taking away the thinness of the best pocket-fit device. The AirVape X uses a combination of conduction and convection technology to achieve the best heating in just 20 seconds to optimal level. The X is the ultimate personal loose-leaf vaporizer featuring outstanding performance and the highest level of discreteness. The perfectly sized, oval-shaped ceramic chamber, plus the compartment underneath that accumulates hot air, serve for extra smooth, original vapor and even heating. This miraculous device features a long functionality list: it vibrates when it is ready; elegant, 1.3-inch display to show battery level and for exact temperature and automatic shutoff timer adjustment. AirVape X is the most portable option to vaporize substance with its perfectly designed pocket fit and the vibrating function discretely warns you when X reached the temperature and when automatic shutoff timer goes off. Specifications: - Used for Loose-leaf and Oil Concentrates - Weighs Only 3.2 oz - 0.48" Flat - Vibration when ready - 1300 mAh Rechargeable Battery - Heat-up Time: 20 Seconds to Optimal Level - 1.3 Inch Screen Displaying: Battery Level, Temperature, Automatic Shutoff Timer - Two button easy temperature control ↑↓ - Micro USB Charging, Charge while use (if battery not depleted), 1 hr Charge Time - Dual Filter, 3 AirFlow Chamber, Wooden Mouthpiece - 200 F - 428 F Adjustable Temperature Scale from Fahrenheit to Celsius (93 C - 220 C) - Oval Ceramic Heating Chamber - EZ AirPath (Isolated) - Sturdy, Metal Body - Measurements: 4.1"L x 1.85"W x .48"H - Materials: Steel, Li-Ion, Ceramic Included: - AirVape X - X Shell - Concentrates Pad Insert - USB Charger Cable - Cleaning, Loading Tools - Replacement Filter Screens - User Manual - Limited Lifetime Warranty (easily registered here on AirVapeUSA.com)

15 customer reviews

4.915

NEILHIGHSTRONGV

I heard airvape from a friend and he was so hyped about the unit so i tried and what do ya know? the vape is really great and comes with a lot of freebies. thanks a lot!

About this brand

Airvape’s engineers and designers are dedicated to bringing you the best and highest performing dry herb vaporizers. Along with an outstanding team to provide the most helpful customer service.