  Snowball

Snowball

by Ajoya

Snowball

About this product

About this strain

Snowball

Snowball

Ethos Genetics bred Snowball by crossing The White with Chem 4 OG to produce large buds with a dense structure and massive resin production. Flowers will sometimes be an eye-catching purple among white trichomes. They hold a gassy, creamy, and earthy terpene profile that will entice any OG lover.

About this brand

Everyone is unique – We see the world differently, we interact with it our own way, and however we experience the world, Ajoya brings us all together. Ajoya is the unseen bond between individuals of all types, localities, colors, and personalities. Whether you’re spending time with friends, making new ones or enjoying your own ritual, Ajoya is here to enhance the experience.