Medicated Almond Butter

by AKANA WESTING

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Delicious by the spoonful or the toast-ful, AKANA WESTING Medicated Almond Butter is not only tasty- its healthy! High in protein, vitamin E, and micronutrients it's great as a pre- or post-workout snack. The great taste comes from freshly roasted almonds mixed with locally sourced California herb, a dash of cinnamon, raw local honey, and fine sea salt. It comes in 4 oz jars with 100 mg of THC making it ideal for dosage choice and flexibility.

About this brand

AKANA WESTING™ is a California based spreadable edible team. Started by three friends with backgrounds in agriculture, chemistry, and engineering; and values rooted in health, nutrition, and cooking they set out to create an exceptional edible product. We offer only the highest quality medical edibles for patients using simple ingredients expertly combined with hand-selected cannabis in small batches, lab-tested to ensure THC consistency. For the benefit of patients, our edibles are delicious and our packaging clear and concise. We hope your experience with Akana Westing spreadable edibles is enjoyable, enriching and enlightening. Cannabis gets a bad rap. In spite of its healing properties and numerous benefits to the human body, mind, and spirit many in the US still only think of its abuses. We believe through respectful consumption cannabis has the potential to enhance and improve lives. Our mission is to improve the perception of cannabis through education, advocacy, and enlightening edible experiences.