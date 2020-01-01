THC Infused Coconut Oil
by Liberty
1 piece
$95.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Delicious by the spoonful or the toast-ful, AKANA WESTING Medicated Almond Butter is not only tasty- its healthy! High in protein, vitamin E, and micronutrients it's great as a pre- or post-workout snack. The great taste comes from freshly roasted almonds mixed with locally sourced California herb, a dash of cinnamon, raw local honey, and fine sea salt. It comes in 4 oz jars with 100 mg of THC making it ideal for dosage choice and flexibility.
Be the first to review this product.