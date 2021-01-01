Live Rosin Vape Cart, Strain Specific - Sativa
About this product
äkta live rosin cartridges contain 500mg of full-spectrum, strain-specific, solventless live rosin rich in cannabinoids and terpenes. We only use the highest quality glass and ceramic cartridges to safeguard consumers with an advanced heating element that provides consistent, smooth vaping. They work on all 5-10 batteries* and the packaging is 100% recyclable.
About this brand
äkta
