 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blackberry

Blackberry

by Alaskan Blooms

Write a review
Alaskan Blooms Cannabis Flower Blackberry

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blackberry

Blackberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blackberry is a popular strain known for its balance of an active buzz and the high yields of plants due to its indica side. It was bred in 2009 by Dutch company Nirvana Seeds as a cross between a Black Domina clone from the U.S and their own Raspberry Cough. Flowering happens between 9 and 11 weeks and plants will have a tight leaf structure and frosty buds. Indoor growing is recommended, but be warned, Blackberry plants are pungent. This strain has strong smoke that can have a fuel smell, but it is dominantly fruity.

About this brand

Alaskan Blooms Logo
Alaskan Blooms is a cultivation facility operating in Fairbanks, Alaska. We pride ourselves in providing superior hand crafted cannabis to Alaskans. Our plants are cultivated in living soil, hand nourished, and hand trimmed. Alaskan Blooms is leading the market in Alaska by offering a variety of CBD strains, along with our excellent recreational varieties. Look for Alaskan Blooms at the finer retail establishments across the state.