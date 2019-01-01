About this product
This hybrid (sometimes referred to as BuKu Kush) is an 80/20% Indica dominant strain. Expect notes of earth and pine with a honey sweet aftertaste. Reviewers loved the body high and chilled out effects yet also mentioned giddy and creative feelings. Bred by TH Seeds.
Alaskan Blooms is a cultivation facility operating in Fairbanks, Alaska. We pride ourselves in providing superior hand crafted cannabis to Alaskans. Our plants are cultivated in living soil, hand nourished, and hand trimmed. Alaskan Blooms is leading the market in Alaska by offering a variety of CBD strains, along with our excellent recreational varieties. Look for Alaskan Blooms at the finer retail establishments across the state.