Cookie Monster is an 80/20 Indica Dominant hybrid. This flower won awards at the 2014 Cannabis Cup. The buds are beautiful, tasty, and smell so good. Floral, sweet notes combined with subtle cheesy goodness make Cookie Monster a fast favorite. Reviewers report warm contentment along with relaxing and overall satisfying effects.
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Limonene
Cookie Monster is a 2014 Seattle Cannabis Cup winner that blends the West Coast royalty, Girl Scout Cookies, and the legendary powerhouse, OG Kush. This combination yields dense frosted buds with hints of purple and orange hairs throughout. Cookie Monster pushes the boundaries of Cookies’ medical uses and leans toward medium-to-full sedation. Use Cookie Monster to reduce physical discomfort, indigestion, or before bed to jumpstart your dream machine.