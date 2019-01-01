 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

by Alaskan Blooms

Write a review
Alaskan Blooms Cannabis Flower Cookie Monster
Alaskan Blooms Cannabis Flower Cookie Monster
Alaskan Blooms Cannabis Flower Cookie Monster

About this product

Cookie Monster is an 80/20 Indica Dominant hybrid. This flower won awards at the 2014 Cannabis Cup. The buds are beautiful, tasty, and smell so good. Floral, sweet notes combined with subtle cheesy goodness make Cookie Monster a fast favorite. Reviewers report warm contentment along with relaxing and overall satisfying effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Limonene

Cookie Monster is a 2014 Seattle Cannabis Cup winner that blends the West Coast royalty, Girl Scout Cookies, and the legendary powerhouse, OG Kush. This combination yields dense frosted buds with hints of purple and orange hairs throughout. Cookie Monster pushes the boundaries of Cookies’ medical uses and leans toward medium-to-full sedation. Use Cookie Monster to reduce physical discomfort, indigestion, or before bed to jumpstart your dream machine.   

About this brand

Alaskan Blooms Logo
Alaskan Blooms is a cultivation facility operating in Fairbanks, Alaska. We pride ourselves in providing superior hand crafted cannabis to Alaskans. Our plants are cultivated in living soil, hand nourished, and hand trimmed. Alaskan Blooms is leading the market in Alaska by offering a variety of CBD strains, along with our excellent recreational varieties. Look for Alaskan Blooms at the finer retail establishments across the state.