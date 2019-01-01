 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Alaskan Blooms

Outstanding aroma and flavor aren’t all this lovely lady is known for. Electric Lemon has quite the reputation for its superb Sativa effects. Reviewers describe this strain as ideal for those days when you want to hit the redo button. Great “fresh start” effects, along with creative, elevating, energizing and uplifted feelings were described. Expect loud flavors of lemon and lime citrusy goodness. It’s electrifying!

Alaskan Blooms is a cultivation facility operating in Fairbanks, Alaska. We pride ourselves in providing superior hand crafted cannabis to Alaskans. Our plants are cultivated in living soil, hand nourished, and hand trimmed. Alaskan Blooms is leading the market in Alaska by offering a variety of CBD strains, along with our excellent recreational varieties. Look for Alaskan Blooms at the finer retail establishments across the state.