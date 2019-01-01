 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Matanuska Thunder Fuck ~ CBD

by Alaskan Blooms

About this product

This legendary Alaskan strain was paired up with a Super CBD cross to bring some great medicinal value into a well loved Alaskan flower. Expect flavors ranging from skunk to piney Earth, backed up with great hybrid effects.

About this strain

Since many marijuana strains hail from the tropics or specific breeding hubs, it’s no surprise that this Alaskan hybrid’s name celebrates its origins. Developed from strains grown in Matanuska Valley’s grasslands, the flowers on these plants develop a frosting of icy white hairs that bring to mind its snowy homeland. Despite its rugged roots, these plants do best indoors but will still yield well in outdoor dry climates for the experienced grower. They will remain squat in size but tend to have very large leaves. This strain smells like hot chocolate with fruit, the latter of which can dominate the taste. Matanuska’s effects tend to come on slowly and then give a strong body buzz. It also goes by the less colorful name Matanuska Tundra, especially outside of the United States.

About this brand

Alaskan Blooms is a cultivation facility operating in Fairbanks, Alaska. We pride ourselves in providing superior hand crafted cannabis to Alaskans. Our plants are cultivated in living soil, hand nourished, and hand trimmed. Alaskan Blooms is leading the market in Alaska by offering a variety of CBD strains, along with our excellent recreational varieties. Look for Alaskan Blooms at the finer retail establishments across the state.