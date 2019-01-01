About this product
Sensi Seeds paired up with Ed Rosenthal and his super bud to put out this lovely hybrid variety. Expect sweet pineapple and tropical flavors from these fragrant flowers. Reviewers described this bud as ideal for those who have cannabis induced anxiety and for those looking for sedation and relief. Happy, heady, bright, mellow, and full of flavor!
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Pineapple was developed by selecting a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB) that expressed predominantly indica growth features and intense tropical flavors. After generations of inbreeding, the strain developed a sturdy structure and more pronounced flavors of pineapple and diesel. The buds take on a bulbous shape that, in a way, resemble the fruit. A perfect strain for stress relief, Pineapple will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed.