Alaskan Blooms brings us Sea Train for its high CDB capabilities. This flower has an herbal, rosemary aroma with spicy, sharp pine smoke and a lingering berry, wine-like aftertaste. Sea Train is a powerful CBD, with a 15:1 CBD/THC ratio. Expect relief without an overpowering head buzz. Tranquil. Reviewers described feelings of vitality and well being.
Alaskan Blooms is a cultivation facility operating in Fairbanks, Alaska. We pride ourselves in providing superior hand crafted cannabis to Alaskans. Our plants are cultivated in living soil, hand nourished, and hand trimmed. Alaskan Blooms is leading the market in Alaska by offering a variety of CBD strains, along with our excellent recreational varieties. Look for Alaskan Blooms at the finer retail establishments across the state.