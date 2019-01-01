About this product
Sour Kush is a hybrid strain that is just slightly Sativa dominant. Expect pungent Earthy aroma, with diesel flavor and a nice tangy, piney finish. Reviewers report a long lasting, relaxed and euphoric effect. Well balanced.
About this strain
Sour Kush
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.