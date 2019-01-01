 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
South Cush

by Alaskan Blooms

Alaskan Blooms Cannabis Flower South Cush
Alaskan Blooms Cannabis Flower South Cush

Alaskan Blooms introduces their original strain, South Cush, named for Cushman Street, which runs through town in Fairbanks, and more notoriously, on the colorful South side of the banks. Bishop Slice reviewed this strain and says that he loves the creative motivation he feels when he smokes South Cush. “It mellows me out and helps me focus,” says Slice. Expect outstanding sour flavor and aroma with a smooth kiss of citrus and pine.

About this brand

Alaskan Blooms is a cultivation facility operating in Fairbanks, Alaska. We pride ourselves in providing superior hand crafted cannabis to Alaskans. Our plants are cultivated in living soil, hand nourished, and hand trimmed. Alaskan Blooms is leading the market in Alaska by offering a variety of CBD strains, along with our excellent recreational varieties. Look for Alaskan Blooms at the finer retail establishments across the state.