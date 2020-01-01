 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Frankenstein Live Resin 1g

by Alaskan Green Acres

About this product

About this strain

Frankenstein

Frankenstein
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Ocimene

Frankenstein is an 80% indica strain whose parents are unknown. Its potency is a talking point among patients and veteran consumers alike, who cherish this indica’s ability to push past the ceiling of their tolerance.

