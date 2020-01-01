 Loading…

Sativa

Narnia Wax 1g

by Alaskan Green Acres

About this product

About this strain

Narnia

Narnia
Terpenes
  Terpinolene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Narnia, a strain developed by Advanced Growing Technologies, is the stimulating sativa-dominant cross of Jack Herer and Trainwreck. It has an incredibly fast onset, imbuing consumers with an amplified sense of their imaginations while promoting upbeat physical activity. This long-lasting strain has massive trichome production and a terpene profile rich with citrus tang, spice, and a touch of sweetness. Enjoy Narnia to enhance mood, encourage creativity, and nullify lethargy.

About this brand

Alaskan Green Acres
Malone, Washington