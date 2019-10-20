 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Black Cherry Soda

Black Cherry Soda

by Alibi Cannabis

5.01
About this product

Black Cherry Soda marijuana strain is an Indica dominant marijuana hybrid. The bud is named after dark red-purple nugs that resemble ripe cherries. Black Cherry Soda effects are mostly physical, with highly relaxing body buzz and calming head high. With THC levels up to 25%, the strain is very potent. The herb delivers a trance-like state, total mind-body melt without heavy sedation. Black Cherry Soda marijuana is good for daytime and evening use.

csl4ever

Grew on last year turned out perfect just waiting for it to cure beautiful plant !😁

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.

About this brand

True excellence is art, science and a bit of magic that comes from a phenomenal team. At Alibi quality matters! Our cannabis is grown with decades of passion, experience and attention to detail while producing unique strains that are slowed cured for a consistent user experience. As a woman-owned company, we offer top shelf cannabis at affordable prices