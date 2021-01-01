 Loading…

Hybrid

London Pound Cake

by Alibi

Alibi Cannabis Flower London Pound Cake

About this product

About this brand

True excellence is art, science and a bit of magic that comes from a phenomenal team. At Alibi quality matters! Our cannabis is grown with decades of passion, experience and attention to detail while producing unique strains that are slowed cured for a consistent user experience. As a woman-owned company, we offer top shelf cannabis at affordable prices

About this strain

Pound Cake

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Coming from the Cookies Fam, London Poundcake is said to be a cross of Sunset Sherbert and an unknown heavy-hitting indica. The cross offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. Expect a head and body high that will leave you blissed out on the couch. 

