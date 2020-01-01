 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Orange Crush

by Alibi Cannabis

About this product

Orange Crush marijuana strain induces moderate cerebral euphoria. Energizes the mind, prompts giggles, uplifts mood, alleviates depression and stress. Followed by body and mind relaxation, appetite boost, pain and nausea control. May cause paranoia.

About this strain

Orange Crush is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with a super sweet tangy flavor and aroma. Bred by BC Growers Association with California Orange and Blueberry for parents, Orange Crush produces a powerful and long-lasting cerebral sensation. Orange Crush has a flowering time of 7 to 9 weeks.

About this brand

True excellence is art, science and a bit of magic that comes from a phenomenal team. At Alibi quality matters! Our cannabis is grown with decades of passion, experience and attention to detail while producing unique strains that are slowed cured for a consistent user experience. As a woman-owned company, we offer top shelf cannabis at affordable prices