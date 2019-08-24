Koipower420
on August 24th, 2019
Excellent strain, If I was to Imagine what a Rainbow smelled like, this would be most definitely it! the cultivar did a great job on the phenotype and hunt for this very very special cannabis flower.
Rainbow Crush (Med) by Alibi Cannabis
on August 24th, 2019
Orange Crush is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with a super sweet tangy flavor and aroma. Bred by BC Growers Association with California Orange and Blueberry for parents, Orange Crush produces a powerful and long-lasting cerebral sensation. Orange Crush has a flowering time of 7 to 9 weeks.