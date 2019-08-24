 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Rainbow Crush (Med)

by Alibi Cannabis

Alibi Cannabis Cannabis Flower Rainbow Crush (Med)

About this product

Rainbow Crush (Med) by Alibi Cannabis

1 customer review

Koipower420

Excellent strain, If I was to Imagine what a Rainbow smelled like, this would be most definitely it! the cultivar did a great job on the phenotype and hunt for this very very special cannabis flower.

About this strain

Orange Crush is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with a super sweet tangy flavor and aroma. Bred by BC Growers Association with California Orange and Blueberry for parents, Orange Crush produces a powerful and long-lasting cerebral sensation. Orange Crush has a flowering time of 7 to 9 weeks.

About this brand

Alibi Cannabis Logo
True excellence is art, science and a bit of magic that comes from a phenomenal team. At Alibi quality matters! Our cannabis is grown with decades of passion, experience and attention to detail while producing unique strains that are slowed cured for a consistent user experience. As a woman-owned company, we offer top shelf cannabis at affordable prices