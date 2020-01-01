 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Rainbow Crush Pre-Roll

Rainbow Crush Pre-Roll

by Alibi Cannabis

Write a review
Alibi Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Rainbow Crush Pre-Roll

About this product

Rainbow Crush Pre-Roll by Alibi Cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Alibi Cannabis Logo
True excellence is art, science and a bit of magic that comes from a phenomenal team. At Alibi quality matters! Our cannabis is grown with decades of passion, experience and attention to detail while producing unique strains that are slowed cured for a consistent user experience. As a woman-owned company, we offer top shelf cannabis at affordable prices