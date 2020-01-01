About this product

Rainbow Crush is an evenly-balanced hybrid bred at Alibi Cannabis known for its appearance. It has neon green amber buds that are fluffy, shaped like popcorn, and carry thick reddish orange hairs and sparkly crystals. Its sweet sour aroma is citrusy, pungent, earthy, herbal and skunky. Its sweet taste is earthy, sour, citrusy and spicy. Its long-lasting effects can treat fatigue, spasms, chronic pain, depression and nausea. Rainbow Crush strain is recommended for daytime and nighttime use. Rainbow Crush cannabis strain gives a strong cerebral and body high. It starts with an euphoric boost is uplifting but eventually makes you very lazy, relaxed and hungry. Breeder: Alibi Cannabis. Strain Lineage: Rainbow Crush cannabis strain comes from a cross between Orange Crush and Rainbow Kush strains.