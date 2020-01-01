 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Rainbow Crush (Rec)

Rainbow Crush (Rec)

by Alibi Cannabis

Write a review
Alibi Cannabis Cannabis Flower Rainbow Crush (Rec)

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Rainbow Crush is an evenly-balanced hybrid bred at Alibi Cannabis known for its appearance. It has neon green amber buds that are fluffy, shaped like popcorn, and carry thick reddish orange hairs and sparkly crystals. Its sweet sour aroma is citrusy, pungent, earthy, herbal and skunky. Its sweet taste is earthy, sour, citrusy and spicy. Its long-lasting effects can treat fatigue, spasms, chronic pain, depression and nausea. Rainbow Crush strain is recommended for daytime and nighttime use. Rainbow Crush cannabis strain gives a strong cerebral and body high. It starts with an euphoric boost is uplifting but eventually makes you very lazy, relaxed and hungry. Breeder: Alibi Cannabis. Strain Lineage: Rainbow Crush cannabis strain comes from a cross between Orange Crush and Rainbow Kush strains.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Alibi Cannabis Logo
True excellence is art, science and a bit of magic that comes from a phenomenal team. At Alibi quality matters! Our cannabis is grown with decades of passion, experience and attention to detail while producing unique strains that are slowed cured for a consistent user experience. As a woman-owned company, we offer top shelf cannabis at affordable prices